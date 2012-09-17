Echo Express Pro: Desktop Graphics In A Thunderbolt Chassis

Benchmark Setup And Software
Testing Notes:
Only a handful of Thunderbolt-enabled motherboards are available today, aside from Apple's Macs. However, in order to compare the native performance of a high-end PCI Express device to the Echo Express Pro operating over Thunderbolt, we require a desktop machine. The same comparison wouldn't be possible on a notebook. Naturally, you can expect similar results from a mobile platform.
MSI's Z77A-GD80 with built-in Thunderbolt support gives us the connectivity we need to create a performance-oriented head-to-head.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|MSI Z77A-GD80 v1.1
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 3000Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GBAMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 301.42, Catalyst 12.6 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.2.114
|Benchmarks
|ATTO Benchmark
|v2.46
|Battlefield 3
|1920x1080, Thunder Run intro, Ultra Quality
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|1920x1080, Crushblow to The Krazzworks, Ultra Quality, DX11
|CLBenchmark
|v1.1
|LuxMark
|v1.0
|3DMark11
|v1.03, Performance, Extreme
It's pretty expensive once you add it all up :/
Second, it's about the cost you'd have to pay anyways for a desktop (which you need if you want to game since you can't on a vanilla ultrabook), so its more like an alternative solution for those who want a single system setup.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
Tom's Hardware
They don't go down enough...
And well, for this purpose Thunderbolt still needs to be faster to fully take advantage of the external GPU, best around 16 Gb/s since it's the speed of a 16x PCIE 3.0 slot.
Although you could potentially sidestep this issue if you use two linked thunderbolt interfaces, but then there's the problem of synchronizing data transfers (and finding a laptop with two thunderbolt interfaces...if there's any)
If this was around 8 years ago I would have been all over it and had it for my laptop since I used to use that for gaming.