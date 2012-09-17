Echo Express Pro: Desktop Graphics In A Thunderbolt Chassis

Benchmark Setup And Software

Testing Notes:

Only a handful of Thunderbolt-enabled motherboards are available today, aside from Apple's Macs. However, in order to compare the native performance of a high-end PCI Express device to the Echo Express Pro operating over Thunderbolt, we require a desktop machine. The same comparison wouldn't be possible on a notebook. Naturally, you can expect similar results from a mobile platform.

MSI's Z77A-GD80 with built-in Thunderbolt support gives us the connectivity we need to create a performance-oriented head-to-head.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard MSI Z77A-GD80 v1.1 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.5 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 3000Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GBAMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Nvidia 301.42, Catalyst 12.6 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.2.114