Echo Express Pro: Desktop Graphics In A Thunderbolt Chassis

The Beauty Of Standards: Just Plug It In
Sonnet Technologies' Echo Express enclosure should be compatible with any PCIe-based device, so long as you have drivers for it. The only complication involves operating system support. A graphics card backed exclusively by drivers for the PC won't work in OS X. The same goes for a Mac-specific piece of hardware that lacks a Windows driver.
As we've already covered, the installation is pretty easy. Drop a card into the chassis, plug in the power connector, and connect the Thunderbolt cable.
When we drop a GeForce GTX 460 into the Echo Express Pro, this is what we see. After installing Nvidia's driver package, the card shows up as a secondary card. The hierarchy of bridges makes it clear that the GTX 460 is being controlled through a series of PCI Express switches. More than likely, this will further affect performance compared to a card sitting in a native slot.
Then again, that's simply not an option for someone using a notebook. As a measure of convenience, getting discrete graphics running on a notebook almost certainly trumps the non-native performance trade-off.
It's pretty expensive once you add it all up :/
Second, it's about the cost you'd have to pay anyways for a desktop (which you need if you want to game since you can't on a vanilla ultrabook), so its more like an alternative solution for those who want a single system setup.
They don't go down enough...
And well, for this purpose Thunderbolt still needs to be faster to fully take advantage of the external GPU, best around 16 Gb/s since it's the speed of a 16x PCIE 3.0 slot.
Although you could potentially sidestep this issue if you use two linked thunderbolt interfaces, but then there's the problem of synchronizing data transfers (and finding a laptop with two thunderbolt interfaces...if there's any)
If this was around 8 years ago I would have been all over it and had it for my laptop since I used to use that for gaming.