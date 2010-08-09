PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: Crysis

After running into a wall with our CPU in a previous benchmark, Crysis brings us back to reality when it comes to SLI scaling, leading off with a 70% performance gain at 1680x1050 that increases to 92% at 2560x1600. We can attribute the shift in SLI scaling to a similar shift from CPU limits to GPU limits at increased resolutions.

Unfortunately, Crysis is not one of the benchmarks that saw big losses from moving to an x8 slot, and its dual-card x8 performance loss drops from 3% at 1680x1050 to 2% at 2560x1600. At least the owners of P55-based platforms can take some comfort in the limited damage here.