Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case Review

In total, you can outfit this chassis with up to four 120mm fans and three 140mm fans or a combination thereof. The mounting locations in the front and top of the case can accommodate both sizes, while the rear exhaust fan location supports 120mm fans.

The two mounting locations in the front of the case can be fitted with a variety of 120, 240, and 280mm all-in-one coolers and radiators. Depending on the length of your graphics card(s), some coolers may be limited to a single fan configuration.

Even though all-in-one coolers can be mounted in the front of the case, most can't reach the CPU socket because of the fixed-length tubing. However, these locations are ideal for mounting radiators for water-cooled graphics cards. The rear exhaust fan location behind the CPU socket area supports 120mm radiators and all-in-one coolers in single and dual fan configurations.

Cable routing is surprisingly easy thanks in large part to the 1.5"-deep cable management channel behind the motherboard tray.

According to the listed specifications, this chassis can accommodate PSUs up to 160mm (6.3"). We tested power supplies as long as 190mm (7.5") without issue but, because of the location and orientation of the hard drive rack, you may be limited to using a modular power supply.

The Phanteks Eclipse P300 can be outfitted with coolers up to 160mm (6.3") tall. We were able to install a variety of air coolers, ranging from the NZXT Havik 140 to our standard test cooler, the Cooler Master Hyper T4. Working around the CPU socket area is easy enough, but it can get a bit tight if you're installing larger dual fan coolers.

