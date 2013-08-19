AMD's Piledriver And K10 CPU Architectures Face Off

Results: Hitman: Absolution

IO Interactive’s Hitman: Absolution is a Direct X 11 title based on the Glacier 2 graphics engine. We’re using the built-in benchmark routine for a worst-case look at how the massive crowd technology punishes our crop of processors. Keep in mind that frame rates are generally much higher, since most of the game isn't as wide-open as the crowed Chinatown map area.

We know that dual-core processors struggle in this benchmark, and the FX-6350’s finish up top suggests that scaling continues beyond four threads. Despite a frequency advantage, the overclocked Propus-based chip can’t match Deneb at its stock settings, so we also have to assume the Phenom II’s L3 cache helps performance in this title. The stock Phenom II X4 965 BE performs well, going toe-to-toe with the overclocked Athlon X4 750K and almost matching AMD's FX-4350.