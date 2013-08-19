AMD's Piledriver And K10 CPU Architectures Face Off

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

AMD’s FX-6350 dominates these tests, so long as the software effectively utilizes its six integer cores.

The Athlon X4 750K is also impressive, right up until it falls flat in Premiere Pro. Overclocking and tweaking helps tremendously, allowing the inexpensive CPU to match the stock FX-4350. We thought it might be starved for memory bandwidth in stock form, but later debunked this theory by dropping the memory data rate to 1600 MT/s with a 4.3 GHz overclock. This only added three seconds back to the timer.

The quad- and hexa-core chips fare well in After Effects. Unlike what we saw in iTunes and LAME, where AMD's newer CPUs give up superiority in per-clock measurements, the Piledriver architecture does better in our single-threaded Acrobat workload.