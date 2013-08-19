AMD's Piledriver And K10 CPU Architectures Face Off

Results: Compression

The FX-6350 shines in 7-Zip, evidence that this app fully utilizes all six integer cores. The Phenom II X4 holds its own in WinZip, but trails in WinRAR and 7-Zip.

Finally, the lack of L3 cache appears to be a major weakness for the Propus-based Athlon II in WinRAR. Overclocking by 20% yields a 10% improvement. Even then, though, the lower-clocked Phenom II still finishes 21% quicker.