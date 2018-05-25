The Best Possible PUBG Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested

Benchmarks at 1080p
Given that the developer's recommended hardware configuration tends toward the upper end of our eight-card field, we chose not to test at 2560x1440 resolution and instead stuck with 1920x1080. We still wanted to run a couple of datasets though, so we instead dialed in the Ultra and Medium quality presets (after disabling v-sync and cinematic blur, of course).
Benchmarks at Ultra Quality
Only three cards maintained an average of 60 FPS using the Ultra preset: the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GeForce GTX 970, and Radeon RX 580. However, everything except for the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 stayed above 30 FPS.
Those numbers correlate well with our smoothness tests, where most of the field appears to offer a good gaming experience. One thing the data does make clear, though, is that there's quite a bit of frame time variance across the board. This manifests as perceptible hitching and stuttering across the board.
Benchmarks at Medium
Lowering the graphics quality to Medium naturally eases the load on our GPUs. Aside from AMD's Radeon RX 560, all of our tests samples averaged more than 60 FPS. The GeForce GTX 1060 6GB even hit 90 FPS. Moreover, every card maintained a minimum frame rate of at least 30 FPS.
In the end, the game appears even smoother, though all cards continued suffering from a quantifiable stutter.
Damn, meant to down vote that. Lel.
1440p wouldn't have been useful in this situation. Except for the "bonus" GTX 1080 vs. Vega 64 showdown, none of the GPUs tested are "1440p-capable" GPUs. The top-line GPUs they tested were the GTX 1060 & RX 580...both of which barely managed to get past 60FPS@1080p, & had significant differences between their Average & Minimum results. What would have been the point of 1440p testing with these GPUs? "Proving" that their 1440p performance is lacking? "Proving" that PUBG's optimization still lags behind other games?
Even with the GTX 1080 & Vega 64, those 1440p tests aren't exactly impressive. It's more in line with the 1080's performance in Witcher III (https://www.techspot.com/review/1174-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080/page3.html)...& I think we can all agree that there's no contest as to which game (PUBG or Witcher III) has better graphics...
as far a 1440 and 4K gaming, that is upper gamer life, 75% or more "home gamers" who have a mortgage will tell you they have a 1080po monitor on they desk.
Imagine playing in a monitor like the AOC - C3583FQ. True mainstream gaming monitor.
Meanwhile on the GPU front you can't throw enough graphics resources at the game, seems like they have a lot of headroom for optimization.
Post Processing = High/Ultra
Shadows High.
Everything else, very low, and enjoy