The Best Possible PUBG Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested

Given that the developer's recommended hardware configuration tends toward the upper end of our eight-card field, we chose not to test at 2560x1440 resolution and instead stuck with 1920x1080. We still wanted to run a couple of datasets though, so we instead dialed in the Ultra and Medium quality presets (after disabling v-sync and cinematic blur, of course).

Only three cards maintained an average of 60 FPS using the Ultra preset: the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GeForce GTX 970, and Radeon RX 580. However, everything except for the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 stayed above 30 FPS.

Those numbers correlate well with our smoothness tests, where most of the field appears to offer a good gaming experience. One thing the data does make clear, though, is that there's quite a bit of frame time variance across the board. This manifests as perceptible hitching and stuttering across the board.

Lowering the graphics quality to Medium naturally eases the load on our GPUs. Aside from AMD's Radeon RX 560, all of our tests samples averaged more than 60 FPS. The GeForce GTX 1060 6GB even hit 90 FPS. Moreover, every card maintained a minimum frame rate of at least 30 FPS.

In the end, the game appears even smoother, though all cards continued suffering from a quantifiable stutter.



