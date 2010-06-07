Do It Yourself: More Storage For Your PlayStation 3

Step 2: Replace The Hard Drive

The hard drive bay is locked by a screw. Remove this small squared cover to access the screw.

Remove the blue screw to unlock the drive bay cover and the drive frame. You can easily identify it by the various logos printed onto it.

Now remove the drive bay cover.

This is the hard drive bay. Pull the small handle to extract the installation frame.

The new hard drive has to be installed into the drive frame. This picture shows the drive upside down with the new Toshiba 640 GB drive already installed. Four screws are used to attach the hard drive.

That’s it! Reinstall the drive frame into the bay, attach the front cover, and put the screw back in.