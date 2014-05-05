PowerColor PCS+ R9 290X Review: Cool, Quiet, And Priced Right

Box Contents, Dimensions, And Weight

Box Contents

PowerColor does not include many accessories. Its box contains one driver CD and a 6-to-8-pin PCIe power adapter. But why bother with accessories that most customers don't even need? I prefer an aggressive price tag to a big bundle every single time.

Lab Note about the Dimensions

The dimensions reported here don't necessarily match the manufacturer's official technical specifications. Rather, we measure them by hand to assure they're correct. The image and chart below should help illustrate what each measurement actually means. Auxiliary PCI Express power connectors are not included; they have to be added depending on the power plug and cable design.

Dimensions Comparison

While the PowerColor PCS+ R9 290X is a 2.5-slot card, and consequently requires that you set aside three expansion slots to accommodate it, the board's 4.3" height is the lowest we've ever seen from a Radeon R9 290X. The PCS+'s other dimensions confirm that this card is indeed massive, though.

Models Length (L) Height (H) Depth (D1) Depth (D2) Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC 11.3” 5.6” 1.5” 0.16” Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X 12.0” 4.5” 1.5” 0.16” Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OC 11.1” 4.8” 1.5” 0.16” HIS R9 290X IceQ X² Turbo 11.7” 5.3” 1.4” 0.16” MSI R9 290X Gaming 4G 11.0” 4.7” 1.5” 0.24” MSI R9 290X Lightning 12.0” 4.8” 2.1” 0.20” PowerColor PCS+ R9 290X 11.6” 4.3” 1.8” 0.23”

Weight

The weight of a card might be interesting if you're trying to figure out if any additional support is needed, or to calculate the amount of stress your motherboard might be under in a CrossFire-based setup. Compared to its impressive volume, however, the PCS+ R9 290X is actually quite light. In fact, only HIS' slim card is lighter.