PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 8GB HBM2 Review: Cooling Vega Right

PowerColor RX Vega 64 Red Devil deals 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ PowerColor 8 GB Radeon RX... Amazon Prime £678.17 £494.80 View Reduced Price

Gaming Benchmarks At 3840x2160

The story doesn't change much at 4K. PowerColor's version of the Vega 64 is consistently a little faster than AMD's implementation, while the Radeon RX Vega 64 trades blows with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 more generally. Neither model is really suitable for max-quality gaming at 3840x2160, though. As a result, we dial back the detail settings to maintain playable frame rates.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The real advantages of PowerColor's card will have to be found elsewhere, hopefully in the cooling or noise sections. After all, those two aspects are where the reference board takes the most criticism.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content