Prey Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Benchmark Sequence

There is no built-in benchmark, so we had a pick a reproducible sequence in order to gather performance data. This proved somewhat difficult. Eventually, we settled on a scene in the Grand Hall of Talos I, a relatively large space crawling with enemies. Even though areas like the Arboretum are more graphically challenging, the Grand Hall of Talos I is still representative of what you'll see as you play through Prey.

Very High Quality @ 1920x1080

Given that this game is well-optimized for the PC, we chose to run our Full HD tests using the Very High quality preset.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Other than the GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 460, the other cards perform well, offering frame rates that flirt with or exceed 90 FPS. The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and Radeon RX 470 land a notch below the rest, registering lower minimum frame rates than the higher-end contenders.

Very High Quality @ 2560x1440

Similar to our FHD benchmarks, we used the Very High preset at 2560x1440, too.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Naturally, the GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 460 don't fare well here. Even though the Radeon RX 470 is more powerful, it trails the directly comparable competition. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, on the other hand, fares well given an average frame rate in excess of 60 FPS. It's followed closely by AMD's Radeon RX 480.

Aside from the two lowest-end cards in our test field, Prey is definitely playable at QHD using the highest detail settings!



MORE: Mass Effect Andromeda Performance Review



MORE: Ghost Recon Wildlands Performance Review



MORE: For Honor Performance Review