Private Internet Access VPN Service Review

Features And Specifications

PIA (Private Internet Access) is blazing fast according to our testing and reader experience. But it stands out in many significant areas, including client support, its barebones setup, its encryption options, the lack of logging and its excellent price. Readers did complain about a variety of connectivity issues, and asked PIA to support more countries.

Supported Encryption

OpenVPN AES-128 and -256 in CBC mode, Blowfish in CBC mode, RSA-2048/3072/4096, ECC-256k1/256r1/521, data authentication with SHA1 and SHA256



