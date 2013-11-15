Asus ProArt PQ279Q Monitor Review: 27-Inch, Wide-Gamut, QHD

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what will actually appear in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Here’s the screen draw result.

Twenty-three milliseconds is an average figure for an IPS screen in our experience. The PA279Q isn’t intended for hardcore gaming, but could serve well enough in a power user's multi-purpose (including gaming) setup if it needed to.

Here are the lag results.

Eighty-three milliseconds is a little slower than average in our round-up. For gamers desiring higher speeds, you really want to consider a screen capable of higher refresh rates, such as the unit we tested in Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300. That display imposes just under five frames of input lag.