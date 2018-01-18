Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1440p)
Since the most powerful cards in our pool offer solid performance at 1920x1080, we re-test at 2560x1440 to see how many of them remain viable options.
Ultra Settings
Two groups of cards are clearly defined: those capable of offering acceptable smoothness and a minimum frame rate above 30 FPS, and everything else.
The GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460, which already struggled at 1080p, are practically unusable. As for the Radeon RX 570, it sits at the threshold of acceptable, though there are times when its perceived smoothness takes a noticeable dip.
In any case, none of these cards achieve an average of at least 60 FPS, and only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB averages more than 50 frames per second.
Medium Settings
Relaxing the graphics quality settings helps make some of our cards competitive again.
Once again, everything from the Radeon RX 570 and up offers smooth gameplay, while the GeForce GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460 simply cannot hang. Our GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, which straddles both groups, fares well enough for us to call its performance good for near-fluidity.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?