Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1440p)

Since the most powerful cards in our pool offer solid performance at 1920x1080, we re-test at 2560x1440 to see how many of them remain viable options.

Ultra Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Two groups of cards are clearly defined: those capable of offering acceptable smoothness and a minimum frame rate above 30 FPS, and everything else.

The GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460, which already struggled at 1080p, are practically unusable. As for the Radeon RX 570, it sits at the threshold of acceptable, though there are times when its perceived smoothness takes a noticeable dip.

In any case, none of these cards achieve an average of at least 60 FPS, and only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB averages more than 50 frames per second.

Medium Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Relaxing the graphics quality settings helps make some of our cards competitive again.

Once again, everything from the Radeon RX 570 and up offers smooth gameplay, while the GeForce GTX 1050, Radeon RX 560, and RX 460 simply cannot hang. Our GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, which straddles both groups, fares well enough for us to call its performance good for near-fluidity.

