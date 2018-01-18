Project CARS 2 Performance Review

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources

Processor Utilization

Can Project CARS 2 really make the most of a multi-core CPU? Slightly Mad Studios says its physics simulation runs at 600 Hz, enabling superior realism and detailed vehicle dynamics.

Our six-core Ryzen CPU doesn't break a sweat. Its utilization is consistently between 40 and 55%, regardless of resolution or the graphics card we complement it with.

1080p

It doesn't matter if we use a GeForce or a Radeon: the game engine leans most heavily on a single core, even though the five other cores remain active to a lesser extent. In addition, AMD's physical cores are utilized more thoroughly than the logical ones enabled by simultaneous multi-threading.

1440p

The same observation applies at 1440p. Only one core is taxed heavily, while the others are used noticeably less. Improvements to the game's threading would therefore be quite welcome.

System & Video Memory Utilization

There are no surprises in our RAM benchmarks. Performance is similar with AMD and Nvidia cards installed. Configurations equipped with 8GB of system memory should be sufficient, though you'd definitely be safer with 16GB installed.

When it comes to graphics memory, utilization naturally rises with resolution, and AMD's Radeon uses slightly more GDDR5 than the GeForce.

