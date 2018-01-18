Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Multi-Core Performance
We've already seen that Project CARS 2 doesn't split work across host processing resources particularly evenly. One of our Ryzen CPU's cores is overloaded while the others, physical and logical alike, don't do as much. Let's see what happens when we toy with core and thread count. For this experiment, we standardize on a single graphics card: AMD's Radeon RX 580.
Slightly Mad Studios recommends a quad-core processor at least, and it appears the company's guidance is justified. Getting even more specific, you want four physical cores to avoid large frame time variance spikes. With only two cores, the frame rate drops noticeably.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?