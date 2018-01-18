Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Performance According To Vehicle Count
Project CARS 2 provides the best means of customizing a course's parameters we've seen, including the number of competing drivers. So, we wanted to explore the impact other cars have on performance scaling. After all, vehicle count changes your CPU's physics, AI, and simulation workload.
FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness
The frame rate hit corresponding to more vehicles on the track is small, but still quantifiable. Thankfully, this has no impact on the perceived smoothness of our Radeon RX 580.
CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
Our CPU's workload seems identical, regardless of how many vehicles we compete against. Perhaps the difference is simply too small to illustrate with this type of chart. Let's take a more detailed look:
Indeed, adding vehicles does weigh on the most heavily-utilized core in a measurable way. It also causes utilization spikes on some of the other cores. This shouldn't come as a surprise, since more cars impose a higher number of AI-related calculations.
It's also no surprise to see system RAM and GDDR5 utilization rise with vehicle count.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
