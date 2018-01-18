Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Performance According To Vehicle Count

Project CARS 2 provides the best means of customizing a course's parameters we've seen, including the number of competing drivers. So, we wanted to explore the impact other cars have on performance scaling. After all, vehicle count changes your CPU's physics, AI, and simulation workload.

FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The frame rate hit corresponding to more vehicles on the track is small, but still quantifiable. Thankfully, this has no impact on the perceived smoothness of our Radeon RX 580.

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources

Our CPU's workload seems identical, regardless of how many vehicles we compete against. Perhaps the difference is simply too small to illustrate with this type of chart. Let's take a more detailed look:

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Indeed, adding vehicles does weigh on the most heavily-utilized core in a measurable way. It also causes utilization spikes on some of the other cores. This shouldn't come as a surprise, since more cars impose a higher number of AI-related calculations.

It's also no surprise to see system RAM and GDDR5 utilization rise with vehicle count.

