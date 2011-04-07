AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

HD Video Quality: HQV 2.0 Benchmark
While we recently reviewed a wide spectrum of Radeon and GeForce cards using the HQV 2.0 HD video quality benchmark, we retested the following cards using newer drivers.
|HQV Benchmark version 2.0 Results (out of 210 possible)
|GeForce GT 220
|GeForce GT 430
|Radeon HD 6450
|Radeon HD 5550
|Radeon HD 5450
|Test Class 1:Video Conversion
|87
|87
|89
|89
|89
|Test Class 1: Noise and Artifact Reduction
|20
|20
|44
|44
|44
|Test Class 3: Image Scaling and Enhancements
|30
|30
|30
|30
|15
|Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing
|20
|20
|7
|7
|7
|Totals:
|157
|157
|170
|170
|155
The good news is that the Radeon HD 6450 handles the same visual quality settings as the Radeon HD 5550, and delivers the same HD video quality result. To our surprise, the GeForce GT 220 and GT 430 properly handled all of the tested video cadences, something many Nvidia cards demonstrated a problem with in our last review. Kudos to the GeForce driver team for fixing these issues that we previously identified.
To summarize, the Radeon HD 5450 loses points because it is not powerful enough to handle compression artifact de-blocking. The GeForce GT 220 and GeForce GT 430 also lose points for a lack of this feature and skin-tone correction, but gain some points because of their ability to perform real-time contrast enhancements.
In the final analysis, the Radeon HD 6450 and Radeon HD 5550 take the lead in this price segment when it comes to HD video playback quality, with very good noise and compression artifact reduction.
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
