AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2
We ran H.A.W.X. 2 in DirectX 10/11 mode, but none of these cards could handle tessellation turned on:
The Radeon HD 6450 has a slight lead over the GeForce GT 220 here, although both deliver smooth frame rates at 1680x1050. The Radeon HD 5450 simply cannot handle this game at these settings. Once again, the GeForce GT 430 takes the lead.
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
It was totally ridiculous for tomshardware to post the "Best Graphics Card for the Money" article the day before the AMD 6990 article, (to exclude AMD's new flag ship card) and then even more ridiculous to title the article "AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise." This site obviously favors Nvidia and is paid well to do so, I'm just leveling the playing field a bit.
Also, don't use "lol" and limit your "..." usage, it makes you look bad.