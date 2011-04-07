AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2

We ran H.A.W.X. 2 in DirectX 10/11 mode, but none of these cards could handle tessellation turned on:

The Radeon HD 6450 has a slight lead over the GeForce GT 220 here, although both deliver smooth frame rates at 1680x1050. The Radeon HD 5450 simply cannot handle this game at these settings. Once again, the GeForce GT 430 takes the lead.