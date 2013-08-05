AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Metro: Last Light
Metro: Last Light is the sequel to Metro: 2033, which we used as a demanding benchmark right up until it was succeeded. The new game can be even more difficult for a high-end PC to drive smoothly, depending on the settings you choose. We counter this by dropping the resolution to 1680x1050 and dialing the detail settings back to medium quality. Even then, the newest Metro is too taxing for the add-in boards we're testing.
The only configuration that even comes close to a 30 FPS minimum is the Radeon HD 7750. Although the 7730 isn't a smooth performer at these relatively mainstream settings, the GDDR5-equipped version does beat the GeForce GT 640 and Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5. The 7730 armed with DDR3 memory also passes Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 and AMD's Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, if just barely.
Our frame rate over time chart makes it clear just how much faster the Radeon HD 7750 is than the more entry-level models from both AMD and Nvidia.
The DDR3-equipped Radeons and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 have a difficult time delivering consistent pacing between successive frames, exceeding 15 milliseconds of variance in frame time in the 95th percentile. We certainly noticed issues with smoothness from those boards. We consider the 7750 a baseline for an acceptable experience.
Your comment, while being perfectly accurate, actually made me notice something interesting. Take a look at the charts, and you'll see that the GCN 7730s are less affected by the switch from DDR3 to GDDR5 than the VLIW 6670s! That means GCN is leaving less performance on the table if it's paired with slower memory, which is ideal for the situation an APU is usually in (PS4 aside).
The "secret sauce" that could really catapult this one would be if some of its disabled pieces might be able to be switched on.
Hopefully AMD has done more power optimisations and that won't be the case.
Also, how is this Cape Verde GPU a "Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU"? It is a trimmed down 7750 and since a 7750 can provide no real insight into the performance of upcoming Kaveri APUs then how does this entry level card provide any better insight?
(73C + 24C ambient = 93C)
Anyway, the GDDR5 HD 7750 looks like a viable game-enabler for PC gamers on a budget. Also, it's a nice refresh for that price point's options. I do hope it sells for around $60 or less. :-D
I have found a Trinity based APU more than enough for a HTPC. I would not have banked on Kaveri matching the XB1 and PS4's custom build silicon as in the name the APU designed for MS and Sony was of custom design and the hardware was always going to scale beyond that for desktop parts. If you offered me HD7730-7750 performance on a Kaveri I would be very pleased with that. What hasn't been brought to light is that the Spectre IGPU on Kaveri features around 512 Stream Processors and increased ROP's and compute units so it may very well be a potent iGPU.
Dual Graphics has improved with Catalyst 13.8 to the point it is now playable, if a Richland can DG with the HD7730's that would be tremendous fo gaming under $200 for chip and card.