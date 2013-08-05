AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Metro: Last Light

Metro: Last Light is the sequel to Metro: 2033, which we used as a demanding benchmark right up until it was succeeded. The new game can be even more difficult for a high-end PC to drive smoothly, depending on the settings you choose. We counter this by dropping the resolution to 1680x1050 and dialing the detail settings back to medium quality. Even then, the newest Metro is too taxing for the add-in boards we're testing.

The only configuration that even comes close to a 30 FPS minimum is the Radeon HD 7750. Although the 7730 isn't a smooth performer at these relatively mainstream settings, the GDDR5-equipped version does beat the GeForce GT 640 and Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5. The 7730 armed with DDR3 memory also passes Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 and AMD's Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, if just barely.

Our frame rate over time chart makes it clear just how much faster the Radeon HD 7750 is than the more entry-level models from both AMD and Nvidia.

The DDR3-equipped Radeons and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 have a difficult time delivering consistent pacing between successive frames, exceeding 15 milliseconds of variance in frame time in the 95th percentile. We certainly noticed issues with smoothness from those boards. We consider the 7750 a baseline for an acceptable experience.