AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: StarCraft II
Our StarCraft II benchmark results require a little background. This was one of the games tested in our German lab. Unfortunately, the Radeon HD 7850 they received wasn’t stable either. So, Igor dialed his core clock back to 845 MHz in order to make it through this test.
Incidentally, World of Warcraft (another Blizzard title) was the US lab’s most problematic game to benchmark.
The most surprising results in StarCraft II come from our Radeon HD 7850. Although we were able to complete benchmarks successfully with the underclocked card, there’s still something very wrong with where it places.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
what a card !!!
DAY 1 BUY !