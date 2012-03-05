AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: StarCraft II

Our StarCraft II benchmark results require a little background. This was one of the games tested in our German lab. Unfortunately, the Radeon HD 7850 they received wasn’t stable either. So, Igor dialed his core clock back to 845 MHz in order to make it through this test.

Incidentally, World of Warcraft (another Blizzard title) was the US lab’s most problematic game to benchmark.

The most surprising results in StarCraft II come from our Radeon HD 7850. Although we were able to complete benchmarks successfully with the underclocked card, there’s still something very wrong with where it places.