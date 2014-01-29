Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Results: Battlefield 4

Although Battlefield 4 has a less-than-stellar reputation for launching before its issues were worked out, it remains one of the best-looking titles in our suite. In order for it to run smoothly on low-end hardware, we dropped the game's resolution to 1680x1050 and set a Low quality preset.

Only the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 are pushed under our 30 FPS target; the rest of the cards run more smoothly. The newer Radeon R7 240 is (strangely) faster than those other cards in this specific benchmark.

The frame time variance numbers generated by Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 are particularly bad, though a few cards encounter larger spikes than we'd prefer to see.

Next, we bump the resolution to 1920x1080 and step up to the Medium detail preset.

Now it takes at least a Radeon R7 250 or HD 7730 to maintain more than 30 FPS.

Once again, Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 struggles with Battlefield 4. With that said, most of the lower-end cards exhibit pretty big spikes, and are really too slow for this game anyway.