AMD Radeon R7 265 Review: Curaçao Slides In At $150

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a demanding title. However, the Radeon R7 265 is able to muscle through the Normal detail settings with motion blur, FXAA, SSAO, god rays, and volumetric fog enabled without falling below 38 FPS.

Click for 1080p pop-up

Note the tie between AMD's Radeon R7 260X and 265. As we noted on the first page, the 260X has fewer shaders running at higher clock rates, enabling better performance, in theory. With more demanding effects enabled, Assassin's Creed isn't pushing these cards' memory subsystems as hard, resulting in more parity between the GPUs than you might have expected.

Frame time variance is consistently low in this game, which is a good thing.