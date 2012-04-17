Overclocking: Asus Rampage IV Extreme Versus EVGA X79 FTW

Power And Heat

We performed all tests using Automatic as our primary choice and Enabled as our secondary choice for every power-oriented option, and this revealed something about the Asus Rampage IV Extreme:

Unlike most motherboards, the Rampage IV Extreme appears to automatically disable certain power-saving options. Our third choice would have been to force everything on, but our primary concern in today’s comparison is overclocked performance where these features are disabled anyway.

The X79 FTW’s voltage regulator heat sink appears slightly less effective than its competitor’s. But then again, we're using a liquid cooler with a low-speed SFF21D fan over the motherboard. Stronger airflow would help the board survive under greater overclocking extremes.