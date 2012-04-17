Overclocking: Asus Rampage IV Extreme Versus EVGA X79 FTW

Rampage IV Extreme Software Overclocking

Asus TurboV EVO includes three overclocking profiles in addition to a fairly extensive set of manual controls. The highest of these Level Up profiles sets a modest 1.27 V CPU core.

Manual controls include CPU base clock frequency, CPU ratio, CPU base clock ratio, CPU core and DRAM voltage, and various interface voltages for the chipset and memory controller.

Many of those settings require a reboot to work properly, though the program itself does not impose this requirement. As such, changing the BCLK and clock strap from 125 to 100 MHz, for example, caused the system to lock, even though it’s a frequency reduction.

Asus Digi+ power controls are also present in software, including the often-needed Load-line Calibration setting that reduces voltage droop at full CPU load.

Asus Fan Xpert lets users set a custom fan speed curve based on component temperatures.