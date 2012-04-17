Overclocking: Asus Rampage IV Extreme Versus EVGA X79 FTW

X79 FTW Firmware Overclocking

EVGA’s overclocking menu is exceptionally easy to navigate, and it offers a wide range of settings at very small intervals. The main menu includes voltage and CPU multiplier controls.

We found that the closest match for our consistent 1.45 V CPU core target came by combining the 1450 millivolt setting with 50% V-droop compensation.

Memory tuning was somewhat more problematic, since the board would not work at our memory’s XMP-2133 defaults. In fact, it didn’t even work at DDR3-1866 without applying manual configuration. We found that the easiest way to use the DDR3-1866 multiplier was to manually set CAS 9-11-9-28.

That’s not to say that DDR3-2133 was unachievable. Even though we couldn’t use the 21.33x memory multiplier at 100 MHz BCLK, we were able to use the 16x multiplier at 133.3 MHz BCLK after copying all the secondary timings from the Rampage IV Extreme screen shots to the X79 FTW. The problem for high-speed memory has been isolated to the board’s use of unstable secondary timings when in automatic configuration mode.