Razer BlackWidow Chroma (Origin PC Edition) And BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Review

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma (Origin PC Edition) is the most tricked-out keyboard in Razer's lineup, with a full numpad, macro keys and extensive lighting and software options. The company's own Green switches are on board, but the stabilizers flanking the larger keys can be problematic. (The same applies to the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate, with the exception of its more limited lighting options and a lower price tag.)

Introduction

Razer has been carefully fleshing out its lineup of keyboards. As it stands, the company's offerings are aimed at satisfying every gamer, offering Chroma (16.8 million colors) and non-Chroma (but still backlit) keyboards in full-featured and tenkeyless versions, as well as some other unique devices such as the non-mechanical (but Chroma-equipped) DeathStalker.

It is the highest-end Razer keyboard, the BlackWidow Chroma, that we are evaluating today. This keyboard offers full Chroma lighting, a bank of macro keys and a full numpad. Razer's Green switches are under the keys.

Specifications

This specific model actually comes to us via custom PC builder Origin PC—hence the "Razer BlackWidow Chroma (Origin PC Edition)" title—but literally the only difference is that Origin was able to pop its own logo into the spot under the spacebar where the Razer logo would normally go.

Simply, this is just a fun way to match your gear; if you're buying an Origin PC and dig the BlackWidow Chroma, you may as well have the logos match. (And of course, with the Chroma lighting, you can set the backlighting to match whatever Origin PC build you have.) The price is the same between both outlets.

