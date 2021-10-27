Trending

Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Saturated With Quality And Performance

A premium display with unique stying and features

By

Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz
(Image: © Razer)

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Raptor 27 fully supports HDR10 signals, with an extended color gamut and dynamic contrast feature that broadens dynamic range. In HDR Auto mode, it will switch between signal types without user intervention.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With nearly 480 nits brightness in our test, the Raptor 27 is one of the brighter HDR400 screens we’ve tested. Thanks to an effective dynamic contrast feature, it also delivers excellent HDR black levels and a static ratio of 4,835.8:1. Though that’s only good enough for fourth place here, it’s still a better result than many 27-inch HDR monitors. Visually, the Acer and Viotek are about the same. Only the Asus breaks out of the group, thanks to its super-low HDR black levels.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)
Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

HDR grayscale tracking is solid, with just a slight green tint visible beyond the tone-map transition point. The error is hard to spot in actual content because it will only exist in very small highlight areas of the image. Dark and mid-tones are perfectly neutral. The EOTF curve tracks almost perfectly with just a bit of darkness around 10-30%. It’s not enough to adversely affect shadow detail which is very strong and visible.

In the HDR gamut test, we see some over-saturation in all colors and near-total coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. The errors aren’t severe enough to mask fine detail and our experience playing HDR games was completely positive. Hue errors are extremely minor and when compared to other HDR monitors, the Raptor 27 stands out as one of the more color accurate.

Christian Eberle
Christian Eberle
Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • herrwizo
    Interesting to see both favourable (here) and completely unfavourable reviews (on other sites) for this monitor. This alone makes it a very questionable choice, despite the great design.
  • Yuka
    Wasn't this monitor the one they didn't like in Hardware Unboxed?

    For the price, this thing was underwhelming, if I remember correctly?

    Regards.
  • cknobman
    THX stopped meaning squat years ago when it just turned into a "pay to play" game. They just diluted their brand and standards in order to make a "tier" for even junk to have their sticker applied to it.

    Today THX just means the company wasted money on a useless cert and I dont wanna pay extra for it.
  • coloradoblah
    cknobman said:
    THX stopped meaning squat years ago when it just turned into a "pay to play" game. They just diluted their brand and standards in order to make a "tier" for even junk to have their sticker applied to it.

    Today THX just means the company wasted money on a useless cert and I dont wanna pay extra for it.
    Razer bought THX lol, but yes it means nothing these days, it’s too bad, used to be great stuff
  • saunupe1911
    The lack of HDMI 2.1 is unacceptable.

    I'm not buying any laptop, monitor, or video input/output device that doesn't include HDMI 2.1 unless I'm certain all I want to do is 4k 60hz 10 bit HDR
  • sizzling
    £899 they are having a laugh for this spec, it would be expensive with £400 knocked off. I have the ASUS PG279QM on order for just over a £100 less than this and that is 240Hz, G-Sync (not G-Sync Compatible) and has NVidia Reflex.
  • coloradoblah
    saunupe1911 said:
    The lack of HDMI 2.1 is unacceptable.

    I'm not buying any laptop, monitor, or video input/output device that doesn't include HDMI 2.1 unless I'm certain all I want to do is 4k 60hz 10 bit HDR
    Isnt this a 1440p monitor?
