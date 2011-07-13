Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Dell ST2220L / SR2220L

Click to view Picture Gallery

The Dell SR2220L is the 22" variant of the 23" SR2320L that we reviewed in Three-Way 23" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, HP, And Samsung. At $179, it is about $50 cheaper than its 23" big brother, but it follows the same basic design traits: it's big, bulky and thick.

The front of the display is encased in a piano-black finish. And while this makes for a visually appealing monitor, the glossy trim loves fingerprints and creates reflections in a well-lit room. This can be a distraction if you're shopping for a productivity-oriented screen.

Dell really positions this as a consumer option, mostly to be used for watching movies and viewing pictures. The only place you'll find a matte surface is behind the LCD, near the ports and the neck of the base stand. Visually, this doesn't matter much, because neither area is really visible.

There are three display inputs on the back of the SR2220L: DVI, HDMI, and the archaic VGA connector. You'll also find a 3.5 mm audio input and an output. You cannot attach speakers to the output and get sound piped in from the HDMI connector.

The analog audio I/O is more specifically designed to accommodate Dell's AY11 SoundBar. Run audio up from the back of your PC, attach the SoundBar, and get control over audio through the monitor itself. It's really more of a pass-through than anything.

It's a breeze to change OSD (on-screen display) settings. The buttons are placed on the front of the bezel and use capacitive sensors to maintain a low profile. Navigation is intuitive because the labels appear right next to the buttons.