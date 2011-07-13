Trending

Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

By

Dell ST2220L / SR2220L

The Dell SR2220L is the 22" variant of the 23" SR2320L that we reviewed in Three-Way 23" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, HP, And Samsung. At $179, it is about $50 cheaper than its 23" big brother, but it follows the same basic design traits: it's big, bulky and thick.

The front of the display is encased in a piano-black finish. And while this makes for a visually appealing monitor, the glossy trim loves fingerprints and creates reflections in a well-lit room. This can be a distraction if you're shopping for a productivity-oriented screen.

Dell really positions this as a consumer option, mostly to be used for watching movies and viewing pictures. The only place you'll find a matte surface is behind the LCD, near the ports and the neck of the base stand. Visually, this doesn't matter much, because neither area is really visible.

There are three display inputs on the back of the SR2220L: DVI, HDMI, and the archaic VGA connector. You'll also find a 3.5 mm audio input and an output. You cannot attach speakers to the output and get sound piped in from the HDMI connector.

The analog audio I/O is more specifically designed to accommodate Dell's AY11 SoundBar. Run audio up from the back of your PC, attach the SoundBar, and get control over audio through the monitor itself. It's really more of a pass-through than anything.

It's a breeze to change OSD (on-screen display) settings. The buttons are placed on the front of the bezel and use capacitive sensors to maintain a low profile. Navigation is intuitive because the labels appear right next to the buttons.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  compton 13 July 2011 11:21
    I've put a Jihad out on TN panels. There are so many decent, cheap e-IPS panels out there. At their worst, eIPS screens are better than TN, and at their best comparable to much more expensive IPS units. There isn't really a reason to consider TNs anymore. It's bad enough that every laptop has a TN (except for a few 12" Lenovos), but why rape your precious eyeballs with a terrible TN on your desk? With that said, I look forward to monitor reviews, and this is a pretty good one.
  acku 13 July 2011 11:34
    Point taken. The key is finding those good IPS panels. There are good IPS monitors and there are bad ones. In the same way, there are good and bad TNs.

    I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
    VA are great at black
    IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
    IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
    TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
    VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
    TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
    TNs are dirt cheap
    TNs generally have lower lags

    Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 11:35
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?
  acku 13 July 2011 11:40
    9516998 said:
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?

    I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.

    Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  clownbaby 13 July 2011 11:54
    +1 on 1920x1200 monitors.

    "Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
    The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.

  soccerdocks 13 July 2011 11:57
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
  acku 13 July 2011 12:34
    9517001 said:
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
    Any specific monitors? The list is pretty short on 1920x1200.
  13 July 2011 12:41
    I agree with the above comments. I loath the 16:9 aspect ratio, and would really like to see some coverage of 4:3 or 16:10 monitors, which (IMO) are much more useful for doing work.
  ksampanna 13 July 2011 12:49
    How about an eyefinity/surround test with a range of TN, IPS monitors across a range of budgets? I know this is pretty huge, but you are toms, so you should be able to easily pull it off.
  Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 12:53
    The dell ultrasharp 24 inch mainly
