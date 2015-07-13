Samsung 850 EVO And 850 Pro 2TB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

We were surprised to see the 850 EVO 2TB outperform the 850 Pro 2TB in this series of tests. Unlike the previous benchmark results from PCMark 8, these run under more demanding conditions, with less time between each metric. They aren't enterprise-oriented, but come close to that level of load.

Normally we see the SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB dominate this discipline, with the 850 Pro 1TB close behind. Under the lighter workloads, we expect the 850 Pro 2TB to outperform the smaller 1TB model. However, it just couldn't recover fast enough to climb back.

We would normally suspect a TRIM issue. But the 850 EVO recovered well and led the light workload portion of the test.