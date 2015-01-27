Samsung U28D590D 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The HDMI Black Level setting has a significant impact on color saturation accuracy and hue. You can see that the yellow and magenta secondary colors are not on-target. The red and blue saturations are also not where they should be. Red doesn’t reach the edge of the gamut and blue exceeds it. Fortunately, the luminance levels are reigned in pretty well. Still, there is definitely room for improvement.

If you simply change the setting to Normal, color error improves from 3.35 to 2.59 DeltaE, yielding a visible difference. Calibrating the white balance gets you to the optimal level of accuracy, as seen below.

The final result is much improved over where we started. You can see how much gamma affects the color saturation results as we correct the problems caused by the HDMI Black Level control. There is no more gain to be had for the red and blue primary colors, however. Red is generally under-saturated and blue is over-saturated, mainly at the 100-percent point.

Now we return to the comparison group:

After calibration we measure an average color error of 1.72dE. To get professional-level performance like the EA244UHD, you’ll have to spend quite a bit more money. And Samsung does best the other TN-based screens in the group for color gamut accuracy.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Gamut volume is only a bit below the top score posted by NEC's monitor. With the extra blue saturation of the U28D590D you’d think the volume would top 100 percent. But because red is under-saturated, it doesn’t quite get there. There’s still nothing to complain about though. The remaining primary and secondary colors are exactly where they should be in the sRGB gamut standard.