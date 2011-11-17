Sandy Bridge-E: Core i7-3960X Is Fast, But Is It Any More Efficient?

Benchmark Results: Multi-Threaded Efficiency Run
Time to completion in our multi-threaded benchmarks is quickest on the Core i7-3960X, as the preceding benchmark results implied.
The Sandy Bridge-E-based system has the lowest average power of any comparison system with six or eight cores when executing the multi-threaded tasks from our benchmark suite.
Total power used drops again relative to Core i7-3960X's predecessor, the Core i7-980X (Gulftown).
I guess it just depends on what you're doing. If you have a high end workstation and are using programs that are going to utilise all 12 threads, quad channel memory and 40 lanes of PCIe, and you need that processing power then it's probably not a bad investment. Whereas for most users the 2500K or the 2600K will do fine.
3960x might very well be the $1k cpu that's worth the (over)price unlike the older 980x.
sb-e shows that both single threaded and multi threaded performance as well as efficient power use can be ahcieved by a 32nm, 6 core, 130 tdp cpu (but you gotta pay a lot for that).
when you bring price into the equation, quad core sb i5 and i7(95w tdp) are the best way to go (i wonder how an i7 2700k fare if it was tested alongside these cpus).