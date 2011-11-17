Sandy Bridge-E: Core i7-3960X Is Fast, But Is It Any More Efficient?

Benchmark Results: Multi-Threaded Efficiency Run

Time to completion in our multi-threaded benchmarks is quickest on the Core i7-3960X, as the preceding benchmark results implied.

The Sandy Bridge-E-based system has the lowest average power of any comparison system with six or eight cores when executing the multi-threaded tasks from our benchmark suite.

Total power used drops again relative to Core i7-3960X's predecessor, the Core i7-980X (Gulftown).