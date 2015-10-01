Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor runs well at this resolution, averaging more than 60 frames per second and never dropping below 50. The results between the AMD cards were so similar they would fall within this title's margin of error. Overclocking results in a 4 FPS boost over the 390's stock clock rates, and the Fury is a little more than 10% faster than that.
Full HD testing reveals a sizable gap between the GTX 970 and R9 390. The overclocked 390 nips at the Fury's heels at this resolution, too.
At 4K, the R9 390 never drops lower than 30 FPS, and maintains an average above 37. Nvidia's GTX 980 trails right behind, while the rest of the field isn't capable of keeping up with these settings. After overclocking, the 390 is only 2.5 frames slower than the Fury on average, and it stays above 33 FPS at all times.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
sigh.....
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic