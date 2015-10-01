Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor runs well at this resolution, averaging more than 60 frames per second and never dropping below 50. The results between the AMD cards were so similar they would fall within this title's margin of error. Overclocking results in a 4 FPS boost over the 390's stock clock rates, and the Fury is a little more than 10% faster than that.

Full HD testing reveals a sizable gap between the GTX 970 and R9 390. The overclocked 390 nips at the Fury's heels at this resolution, too.

At 4K, the R9 390 never drops lower than 30 FPS, and maintains an average above 37. Nvidia's GTX 980 trails right behind, while the rest of the field isn't capable of keeping up with these settings. After overclocking, the 390 is only 2.5 frames slower than the Fury on average, and it stays above 33 FPS at all times.