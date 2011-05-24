10 SDXC/SDHC Memory Cards, Rounded Up And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Sequential Reads/Writes

This is the most important benchmark scenario for memory cards, as lots of data is either written sequentially onto the memory card by a digital camera or camcorder, or read from the SD card onto some other storage device.

More than 60 MB/s of read throughput from the Kingston Ultimate XX cards is very impressive, but SanDisk’s 41.2 MB/s is almost two times the throughput we’ve seen from typical Class 10 SDHC cards.

This chart makes it clear that you want a UHS-I device for the best performance, and that the SD 3.0 specification (SDXC) by itself does not mean you’ll get fast performance.

When it comes to sequential writes, the differences are smaller. On one hand, Kingston and SanDisk deliver very similar performance. On the other, throughput is less than 2x of what we’ve seen from other Class 6 and Class 10 cards.