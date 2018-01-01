Trending

SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX500-G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load24.9mV17.1mV21.9mV16.6mVPass
20% Load36.8mV14.3mV14.4mV15.3mVPass
30% Load24.2mV17.9mV15.4mV21.2mVPass
40% Load23.9mV21.1mV21.4mV23.9mVPass
50% Load23.1mV21.7mV23.9mV20.4mVPass
60% Load25.8mV29.0mV28.9mV23.8mVPass
70% Load29.0mV27.0mV33.1mV27.4mVPass
80% Load30.9mV30.2mV36.0mV30.4mVPass
90% Load31.7mV32.4mV30.8mV34.3mVPass
100% Load35.4mV36.0mV36.5mV32.0mVPass
110% Load37.1mV35.0mV36.6mV34.2mVPass
Cross-Load 132.9mV28.1mV38.2mV30.0mVPass
Cross-Load 234.6mV47.7mV46.8mV28.9mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is good on the +12V rail and average on the minor rails, where we want to see below 30mV readings (<20mV, ideally). The 5VSB rail is close to 34mV, and we did notice a strange (small) drop on this rail during the full load test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • love4earthwk 01 January 2018 15:10
    I'm afraid I can't find ETA-B and LAMBDA B- ratings in cybenetics sites.

    https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 01 January 2018 21:15
    there has been a change/refresh on the ratings. There is no more B, C, D ratings in the new ratings. The thresholds/ranges are exactly the same, just the naming scheme has been changed in some of the ratings. If you go to the ETA and LAMBDA pages you will find the new ratings.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 05 January 2018 13:47
    Good write up Aris! Should I revive my SFF system build, I'll know what to shoot for amongst a plethora of STX PUS's.
    Reply