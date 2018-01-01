SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX500-G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|24.9mV
|17.1mV
|21.9mV
|16.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|36.8mV
|14.3mV
|14.4mV
|15.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|24.2mV
|17.9mV
|15.4mV
|21.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|23.9mV
|21.1mV
|21.4mV
|23.9mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|23.1mV
|21.7mV
|23.9mV
|20.4mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|25.8mV
|29.0mV
|28.9mV
|23.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|29.0mV
|27.0mV
|33.1mV
|27.4mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|30.9mV
|30.2mV
|36.0mV
|30.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|31.7mV
|32.4mV
|30.8mV
|34.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|35.4mV
|36.0mV
|36.5mV
|32.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|37.1mV
|35.0mV
|36.6mV
|34.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|32.9mV
|28.1mV
|38.2mV
|30.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|34.6mV
|47.7mV
|46.8mV
|28.9mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is good on the +12V rail and average on the minor rails, where we want to see below 30mV readings (<20mV, ideally). The 5VSB rail is close to 34mV, and we did notice a strange (small) drop on this rail during the full load test.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
