SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX500-G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 24.9mV 17.1mV 21.9mV 16.6mV Pass 20% Load 36.8mV 14.3mV 14.4mV 15.3mV Pass 30% Load 24.2mV 17.9mV 15.4mV 21.2mV Pass 40% Load 23.9mV 21.1mV 21.4mV 23.9mV Pass 50% Load 23.1mV 21.7mV 23.9mV 20.4mV Pass 60% Load 25.8mV 29.0mV 28.9mV 23.8mV Pass 70% Load 29.0mV 27.0mV 33.1mV 27.4mV Pass 80% Load 30.9mV 30.2mV 36.0mV 30.4mV Pass 90% Load 31.7mV 32.4mV 30.8mV 34.3mV Pass 100% Load 35.4mV 36.0mV 36.5mV 32.0mV Pass 110% Load 37.1mV 35.0mV 36.6mV 34.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 32.9mV 28.1mV 38.2mV 30.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 34.6mV 47.7mV 46.8mV 28.9mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is good on the +12V rail and average on the minor rails, where we want to see below 30mV readings (<20mV, ideally). The 5VSB rail is close to 34mV, and we did notice a strange (small) drop on this rail during the full load test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content