Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Benchmarks

We’re testing a wide range of graphics cards, from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 420 to the powerful Radeon HD 6970 and GeForce GTX 570, along with a GeForce GTX 460 SLI setup. Note that Crossfire does not yet work with Skyrim, so we couldn’t test Radeon HD 6850s in tandem. However, AMD assures us that it's working on a driver update that should be available soon.

Skyrim employs a 60 FPS frame rate cap, but we turned it off by adding the line “iPresentinterval=0” to the Skyrim.ini file.

The lowest frame rates in Skyrim are usually encountered outdoors when trees and plants are present. We found the small town of Riverwood to represent some of the most demanding scenery, and so we tested there using Fraps.