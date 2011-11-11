Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Benchmarks
We’re testing a wide range of graphics cards, from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 420 to the powerful Radeon HD 6970 and GeForce GTX 570, along with a GeForce GTX 460 SLI setup. Note that Crossfire does not yet work with Skyrim, so we couldn’t test Radeon HD 6850s in tandem. However, AMD assures us that it's working on a driver update that should be available soon.
Skyrim employs a 60 FPS frame rate cap, but we turned it off by adding the line “iPresentinterval=0” to the Skyrim.ini file.
The lowest frame rates in Skyrim are usually encountered outdoors when trees and plants are present. We found the small town of Riverwood to represent some of the most demanding scenery, and so we tested there using Fraps.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GT 430 DDR3GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 Ti GDDR5GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 570 GDDR52 x GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5 in SLIRadeon HD 6450 GDDR5Radeon HD 5570 DDR3Radeon HD 5770 GDDR5Radeon HD 6850Radeon HD 6970 GDDR5
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Renderer
|OpenGL
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.62 (285.79 Beta for GeForce GTX 460 SLI)
|AMD Catalyst 11.10
|Games
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.1.21.0, Riverwood area, Fraps
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.