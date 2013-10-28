Roccat Power-Grid: Turn Your Smartphone Into A PC Peripheral

Non-Bundled And Community-Authored Grids
On top of its standard offerings, Roccat has a number of official Grids available for beta testing. The company provides custom stylized controls for games like Battlefield 3, Minecraft, StarCraft 2, Team Fortress 2, Football Manager 2013, and Counter-Strike.
In addition to game Grids, Roccat also offers Grids that expose Windows controls, VLC Media Player controls, and even turn your smartphone into a trackpad. While the beta version of the trackpad software only offers single-touch capability, applications like this show real potential for improving the user experience, delivering functionality for the PC previously only achievable with dedicated hardware.
Roccat's offerings are nice, but the real potential of Power-Grid lies with the community's ability to create custom interfaces. While the software is still in open beta, we thought we'd show you some of the first publicly-created and shared Grids. Let's start with productivity-oriented offerings: a forum user under the name Goblinstomper produced some Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator Grids, while user Marxim created a Skype Grid and user Happy Chicken covered Spotify. Lastly, user Domen178 provided Crunchyroll controls.
There are some interesting game Grids, too. Forum user Necrosylos gave us a Defiance Grid and MajorNono put together a control interface for Far Cry 3. SwedenMN released a Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Grid, and Harme developed a SimCity option.
Some of these are quite useful, and all of them were created by a very small handful of beta users who participate in the forums. Now that Power-Grid is in open beta and enthusiasts have access to it, we expect to see a huge number of interesting Grids put together by the community.
With that in mind, how hard is it to make a Grid? Can an average user put something decent together? In our experience, it's a quick and easy process once you get around a couple small interface quirks. We'll show you how on the next page and share some of the things we learned on the way.
I too want to know this. I am in the process of building a lap desk to use for my KB/Mouse setup to the HTPC. My plan was to use a automotive dashboard mount for my Note 2 or Nexus 7 to have on the lapdesk to surf the web or use skype with. If this software works independently without hardware that'd be great.
I would consider a product like this only useful if you have an old first gen android smartphone or an old windows mobile 2003 pocket PC or other old device to use with it and be compatible.
A person doing something like using their iphone 5 for this will be very sad when they see the screen burn-in.
These issues will not happen within a short while, but over time you will start to get burn in issues that won't go away.
My PC is wired to the router, don't know why that would hurt but it's the only thing I can think. Otherwise, got my LAN and WAN IP addresses, but the phone can't find either.