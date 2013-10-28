Trending

Roccat Power-Grid: Turn Your Smartphone Into A PC Peripheral

By

Roccat's Power-Grid allows your smartphone or tablet to be used as a programmable PC peripheral interface device. We took the beta version through its paces to show you what the software can do, and how easy it is to create your own custom interface!

Roccat's Power-Grid: Smartphone Meets Keyboard

Controlling your PC from a smartphone is certainly not a new idea. I've used remote desktop software like Splashtop to save my butt on more than one occasion, allowing me to access critical information on my home computer from a wireless device. A number of mobile applications, like MSI's Afterburner APP for Android and iOS, are designed to interface with PC hardware. There are even apps designed to turn your device into a game controller by harnessing your phone's G-sensors to act like a Wii remote.

While appearing unrelated at first glance, PC peripheral interfaces that make use of LCD screens with fully customizable graphics are more accessible than ever before; consider Mad Catz' impressive S.T.R.I.K.E. 7 keyboard and its cool VENOM TFT-LCD touchscreen and user-programmable game profiles. Another product that comes to mind is the ~$1000 Optimus Popularis keyboard that lets you display a custom image on an LCD screen behind every single key.

Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. 7

Someone at Roccat got the idea to bring all of this functionality together in a single application for smartphones and tablets. The software, which is called Power-Grid, allows users to control their PCs with a mobile device over a LAN using Wi-Fi. It was just released to the public, but we've been playing with the beta version for some time now in preparation.

The Oculuis Popularis

At first glance, it seems a little out of place for the company: why would a PC peripheral hardware company want to get involved in mobile phone software? But consider the number of PC users that have a smartphone; instead of purchasing a separate, expensive peripheral device with customizable LCD display, what if you could just leverage your phone or tablet to get the job done? The potential is undeniable, and the best part is that Roccat wants to deliver the basic software for free with four start-up-tab slots for applications (called Grids). This means that users will have access to all sorts of basic functionality and custom application controls without paying a cent. Premium features and the ability to have more Grids (applications) available at the same time will cost extra.

On top of charging for premium software features, Roccat is bringing new hardware to market that is designed to augment and support your smartphone as a PC interface device. The new Phobo keyboard has a built-in smartphone dock that charges your phone and lets you take calls via your gaming headset, while the Apuri 2.0 is built to hold and charge your smartphone as an interface device beside your existing keyboard. Both products are expected to launch after Q4 of 2013.

The Roccat Phobo Keyboard With Smartphone Dock

As for smartphone support, Roccat is currently supporting iOS- and Android-based devices, though we're hearing that a Windows Phone version is in development. The company also plans to support tablets in a more official contest. We're already running the Android app on a Google Nexus 7 tablet with no problems at all.

The Roccat Apuri 2.0 Smartphone Dock

That’s enough background; let's look at the Power-Grid app, starting with the basic bundled Grids. After that, we'll look at some of the extra Grids made by Roccat and the beta testing community. Finally, we'll show you how easy it is to make a custom Grid for any application you like.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eldragon0 28 October 2013 10:49
    Give me this, but over the usb cable and I'll be very happy.
    Reply
  • spookyman 28 October 2013 13:36
    hmm well dont think it would fit a Note 2.
    Reply
  • qlum 28 October 2013 13:40
    Or my note 3 for that matter. I do however think that I could use the gameklip I ordered as a stand. Or just some other stuf in my room. It is not that hard.
    Reply
  • gijoe50000 28 October 2013 14:55
    Just set it up there now, AWESOME!! And very quick too...
    Reply
  • heero yuy 28 October 2013 15:19
    so do I have to buy one of these roccat keyboard thingys or can I just install an app on my phone and go from there?
    Reply
  • OcelotRex 28 October 2013 15:27
    11809382 said:
    so do I have to buy one of these roccat keyboard thingys or can I just install an app on my phone and go from there?

    I too want to know this. I am in the process of building a lap desk to use for my KB/Mouse setup to the HTPC. My plan was to use a automotive dashboard mount for my Note 2 or Nexus 7 to have on the lapdesk to surf the web or use skype with. If this software works independently without hardware that'd be great.
    Reply
  • razor512 28 October 2013 16:30
    that is the worst thing you can do to a smartphone (short of just smashing it). All of the wide viewing angle displays (IPS like technology) get burnings if static content is displayed for too long and it eventually becomes permanent (just like with an HDTV)

    I would consider a product like this only useful if you have an old first gen android smartphone or an old windows mobile 2003 pocket PC or other old device to use with it and be compatible.

    A person doing something like using their iphone 5 for this will be very sad when they see the screen burn-in.

    These issues will not happen within a short while, but over time you will start to get burn in issues that won't go away.
    Reply
  • heero yuy 28 October 2013 16:41
    where can I get the mass effect and crunchyroll grids? I cannot find them :/
    Reply
  • gadgety 28 October 2013 19:17
    "instead of purchasing a separate, expensive peripheral device with customizable LCD display, what if you could just leverage your phone or tablet to get the job done?" Yes, I've been looking to get a CPU temperature, and fan and pump controller software. Found something called PC-monitor which is available for iOS, Android and and Windows Phone. Apparently there's something called Server control as well. Haven't used either, but really looking for these kinds of solutions, utilizing the power resident in the phone.
    Reply
  • psycher1 28 October 2013 21:45
    Cant get it to connect. Any network oriented dudes out there that can help me find out what's up?
    My PC is wired to the router, don't know why that would hurt but it's the only thing I can think. Otherwise, got my LAN and WAN IP addresses, but the phone can't find either.
    Reply