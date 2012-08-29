Trending

The Final Five: Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Rounded-Up

Our 15-way shootout of cases priced between $80 and $120 ends as we compare the last five models to the previous ten, yielding an overall winner. Which chassis offers the best balance of quality, cooling, and noise reduction, and which is the best buy?

Building With The In Win Buc

Larger, sturdier, heavier, and with more drive bays than the previously-tested Mana 136, In Win’s Buc might just alleviate our doubts about the quality of In Win's Style brand.

Even with the higher-grade Buc, In Win continues to support the legacy AC'97 audio standard. This leaves an ugly cable end flopping around inside an otherwise tidy system.

The Buc's installation kit matches a few competitors by sorting its screws into separate packs. In Win also adds a four-pin drive power connector to three-pin fan power adapter, though we certainly hope that anyone using this case has enough three-pin connectors on their motherboard.

The Buc also features screwless card clips, a feature formerly associated with high-end cases. Conversely, the company goes cheap by using break-out-style slot covers instead of replaceable slot covers in six of the enclosure's seven slots.

The Buc’s drive tray uses noise-dampening grommets for 3.5” drives, but mounts 2.5” drives directly to the base. Offsetting the smaller drives to one side assures proper SATA connector alignment within the four-drive backplane.

Pins on 5.25” external bays slide out to allow drive insertion, and slide back in to secure the drive.

The Buc lacks a proper access hole for passing our eight-pin EPS12V connector through the motherboard tray to the top of our board. A nearby access hole is simply too low for the connector to fit through. Also slightly inconvenient is a cable routing space that limits larger cords to a channel along the front part of the motherboard tray.

Cable-routing patience pays off in a dramatic (and practical) completed build.

