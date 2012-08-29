Trending

The Final Five: Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Rounded-Up

Our 15-way shootout of cases priced between $80 and $120 ends as we compare the last five models to the previous ten, yielding an overall winner. Which chassis offers the best balance of quality, cooling, and noise reduction, and which is the best buy?

Building With The MSI Ravager

Though it uses many of the same parts, changes in the MSI Ravager drive bay configuration allow it to support longer add-in cards than its Stealth counterpart.

MSI cleans up its cable bundle by eliminating the AC'97 audio lead connector and relying on the HD Audio capabilities of modern motherboards.

Similarities between the Ravager and Stealth allow MSI to provide identical installation kits. Owners can also proudly wear the included MSI dog tag.

The Ravager’s hard drive trays slide open to fit pins into 3.5” drives, while 2.5” drives screw directly to its base. Swinging optical drive latches are similarlycarried over from the Stealth.

Our oversized motherboard partially blocks the Ravager’s access holes, forcing us to run several of our cables around the edge of the tray. This is made possible by removing the center cage.

Well-ventilated panels promise excellent cooling performance from MSI’s low-cost Ravager.

50 Comments Comment from the forums
  • idroid 29 August 2012 11:39
    Hell yeah!!! NZXT Phantom 410 FTW!!
  • idroid 29 August 2012 11:40
    Toms should do a review on high-end cases featuring EXTREME watercooling.
  • dudewitbow 29 August 2012 12:12
    idroidToms should do a review on high-end cases featuring EXTREME watercooling.
    the only tiny problem at the most part i see in that is that it would be slightly harder to test thermal efficiency, since its being cooled by water, rather than air + hsf so in a wc build, the thermal ratings will be extremely close.
  • 29 August 2012 12:44
    now try to find the best micro-atx case...
  • amuffin 29 August 2012 13:01
    The Antec Solo II is not a case meant for gaming.
  • back_by_demand 29 August 2012 13:10
    It would be nice to see a left-sided window case listing, there are definate advantages to a left sided window / upside down mobo config
    Reply
  • Crashman 29 August 2012 13:45
    amuffinThe Antec Solo II is not a case meant for gaming.Well...Antec sent it anyway. Along with the Eleven Hundred. So they evidently had a plan.back_by_demandIt would be nice to see a left-sided window case listing, there are definate advantages to a left sided window / upside down mobo configDid you know that the reason many manufacturers abandoned the upside-down case was because some motherboard heat pipes supposedly didn't work right in that configuration?iknowhowtofixitBut, but, but.... The Phantom 410 is sooooo ugly...Eye of the beholder :)

  • 29 August 2012 15:16
    The Solo II would probably have done a little better with your LGA2011 / GTX580 setup, if Antec included at least one front intake fan. Any chance of a re-test with an added intake fan or two? :)
  • antemon 29 August 2012 16:34
    as
  • antemon 29 August 2012 16:40
    I'm a fan of smaller cases

    I have a qx-2000 case from aerocool. it's a nightmare for cable management and upgrading partsm but I like it

    can toms also do an in-depth article on smaller cases?

    particularly, I want a similar case as the qx-2000 but the PSU is mounted at the bottom so that adding items inside woundnt be too much of a chore.

    thermaltake armor a30 looks awesome, but still has a top mounted PSU
