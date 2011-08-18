SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching Sid Meier's Civilization V

Overall Statistics Civilization V: Game Launching Elapsed Time 00:38 Read Operations 12 016 Write Operations 619 Data Read 629.94 MB Data Written 15.83 MB Disk Busy Time 2.15 s Average Data Rate 299.27 MB/s

As we've seen twice now, starting a game mostly involves reads. Civilization V makes the third confirmation of that trend. Considering that you have to read about 630 MB to launch this game, though, Civilization V turns out to be a more intensive storage workload than Crysis 2 or World of Warcarft: Cataclysm.

According to the trace, Civilization behaves a bit like WoW. There’s a wide variety of transfer sizes, and most operations occur at a queue depth of one. It's also interesting that this is the first game we've tested with more than 5% of its commands stacking up at a queue depth in excess of 32.

I/O Trends:

64% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

29% of all operations occur between a queue depth of two and 10

75% of all operations are sequential

30% 128 KB, 22% 4 KB, 9% 8 KB, 8% 16 KB

Seek Distance

QD