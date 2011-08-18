SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching Sid Meier's Civilization V
|Overall Statistics
|Civilization V: Game Launching
|Elapsed Time
|00:38
|Read Operations
|12 016
|Write Operations
|619
|Data Read
|629.94 MB
|Data Written
|15.83 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|2.15 s
|Average Data Rate
|299.27 MB/s
As we've seen twice now, starting a game mostly involves reads. Civilization V makes the third confirmation of that trend. Considering that you have to read about 630 MB to launch this game, though, Civilization V turns out to be a more intensive storage workload than Crysis 2 or World of Warcarft: Cataclysm.
According to the trace, Civilization behaves a bit like WoW. There’s a wide variety of transfer sizes, and most operations occur at a queue depth of one. It's also interesting that this is the first game we've tested with more than 5% of its commands stacking up at a queue depth in excess of 32.
I/O Trends:
- 64% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 29% of all operations occur between a queue depth of two and 10
- 75% of all operations are sequential
- 30% 128 KB, 22% 4 KB, 9% 8 KB, 8% 16 KB
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?