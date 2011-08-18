SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading Levels In Crysis 2
Loading a level is actually more storage-intensive than launching the game. This makes sense, since you aren't loading lots of graphics data until you start playing the game itself.
|Overall Statistics
|Crysis 2: Level Loading
|Elapsed Time
|00:58
|Read Operations
|9 493
|Write Operations
|395
|Data Read
|755.01 MB
|Data Written
|26.49 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|2.27 s
|Average Data Rate
|345.00 MB/s
When we load the last level in Crysis 2 (A Walk in the Park), our Vertex 3 has to read more than three-quarters of a gigabyte. Almost all of the operations are sequential in nature, but the majority of them occur at a 128 KB transfer size. That's a large enough chunk of data that there's no bottleneck imposed by little tiny transfers, as there was before. In short, you'll see a substantial speed-up loading a level on a SSD compared to a hard drive.
I/O Trends:
- 46% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
- 50% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 15% of all operations occur at a queue depth of two
- 10% of all operations occur at a queue depth of three
- 75% of all operations are sequential
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?