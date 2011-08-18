SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading Levels In Crysis 2

Loading a level is actually more storage-intensive than launching the game. This makes sense, since you aren't loading lots of graphics data until you start playing the game itself.

Overall Statistics Crysis 2: Level Loading Elapsed Time 00:58 Read Operations 9 493 Write Operations 395 Data Read 755.01 MB Data Written 26.49 MB Disk Busy Time 2.27 s Average Data Rate 345.00 MB/s

When we load the last level in Crysis 2 (A Walk in the Park), our Vertex 3 has to read more than three-quarters of a gigabyte. Almost all of the operations are sequential in nature, but the majority of them occur at a 128 KB transfer size. That's a large enough chunk of data that there's no bottleneck imposed by little tiny transfers, as there was before. In short, you'll see a substantial speed-up loading a level on a SSD compared to a hard drive.

I/O Trends:

46% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size

50% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

15% of all operations occur at a queue depth of two

10% of all operations occur at a queue depth of three

75% of all operations are sequential

Seek Distance

QD