SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading A Realm In World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

Overall Statistics World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Realm Loading Elapsed Time 00:18 Read Operations 5 727 Write Operations 124 Data Read 127.58 MB Data Written 1.18 MB Disk Busy Time 0.93 s Average Data Rate 138.15 MB/

Blizzard purposely designed World of Warcraft to have a more modular file system. Updates from Blizzard are distributed as MPQ archives, which are decompressed and extracted to their proper locations. This works well because adding a few files can easily expand the WoW universe.

However, this translates into storing a lot of individual files of varying sizes, which makes for a random I/O workload involving mixed transfer sizes. That’s what we see here when we load to Crushblow.

Random performance on a hard drive is still terrible, which is why WoW gamers are going to experience a bigger speed-up loading a level than Crysis 2 players as they ditch their disks in favor of SSDs.

I/O Trends:

88% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

62% of all operations are random

Seek Distance

QD