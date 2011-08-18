SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Loading A Realm In World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Overall Statistics
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Realm Loading
|Elapsed Time
|00:18
|Read Operations
|5 727
|Write Operations
|124
|Data Read
|127.58 MB
|Data Written
|1.18 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.93 s
|Average Data Rate
|138.15 MB/
Blizzard purposely designed World of Warcraft to have a more modular file system. Updates from Blizzard are distributed as MPQ archives, which are decompressed and extracted to their proper locations. This works well because adding a few files can easily expand the WoW universe.
However, this translates into storing a lot of individual files of varying sizes, which makes for a random I/O workload involving mixed transfer sizes. That’s what we see here when we load to Crushblow.
Random performance on a hard drive is still terrible, which is why WoW gamers are going to experience a bigger speed-up loading a level than Crysis 2 players as they ditch their disks in favor of SSDs.
I/O Trends:
- 88% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 62% of all operations are random
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?