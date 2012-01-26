Install A Hard Drive Or SSD In Your Notebook's Optical Bay

Step 1: Replace The Hard Disk With The SSD
First, we replaced the notebook's internal hard disk, a Samsung Spinpoint M8 M500MBB, with a 120 GB Samsung 830 SSD and installed Windows from scratch. Then, we put the original hard disk into the OptiBayHD caddy. Finally, we replaced the notebook’s optical drive with the OptiBayHD caddy.
This is the test notebook, Dell's Latitude D630. It's not particularly new or sexy, but it remains a good candidate for an upgrade like this one.
1. Remove the hard disk mounting frame:
2. Put the SSD into the mounting frame:
+ it will give you the ability to have another HDD for large storage if you can't life with just 128 or 256GB :)
Can you run some tests on the drive please?
Compare it to the main drive for speed?
Cheers
Hears another newsflash, you can also replace the optical drive with hot swappable extra battery's for extra power time! :O