Install A Hard Drive Or SSD In Your Notebook's Optical Bay

Step 1: Replace The Hard Disk With The SSD

First, we replaced the notebook's internal hard disk, a Samsung Spinpoint M8 M500MBB, with a 120 GB Samsung 830 SSD and installed Windows from scratch. Then, we put the original hard disk into the OptiBayHD caddy. Finally, we replaced the notebook’s optical drive with the OptiBayHD caddy.

This is the test notebook, Dell's Latitude D630. It's not particularly new or sexy, but it remains a good candidate for an upgrade like this one.

1. Remove the hard disk mounting frame:

2. Put the SSD into the mounting frame: