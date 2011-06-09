Can You Get More Space Or Speed From Your SSD?

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming

The streaming reads show similar results as the Web server benchmark. Intel's X25-M demonstrates a slight performance increase, while OCZ's Vertex 2 shows a slight drop once all of the alterations are performed.

Intel's X25-M take a hit in the streaming writes test, suggesting the tweaks aren't a good idea there. OCZ's Vertex 2 exhibits virtually identical performance before and after the modifications.