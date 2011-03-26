SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance
The Iometer benchmark and its File Server, Web Server, and Workstation benchmarks illustrate how the system scales. While a single SSD reaches approximately 15 000 I/O operations per second, a RAID 0 array with two drives gets an additional 10 000 I/O operations. Adding more SSDs increases the total I/O capabilities by roughly the same number.
Each added SSD not only increases capacity, but I/O performance grows strongly and steadily as well. The test system does not seem to be nearing any upper limit of I/O performance, but scales with the same amount for each drive added. Using traditional magnetic hard drives, such performance is only reached by adding a really substantial number drives (in the double-digits). Or, to put it differently, where you once had to add several new servers or huge RAID arrays, buying another SSD might be enough in today's landscape.
The Database benchmark falls somewhat out of place, as a single SSD should achieve better performance. The trend still remains the same, though, with a five-drive RAID 0 array providing much higher I/O throughput.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.