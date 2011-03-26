SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming
Speed enthusiasts will get their money’s worth when it comes to sequential read rates. With five drives, the RAID array has peak data throughputs of 1000 MB/s (read) and 1122 MB/s (write). The latter is faster due to the RAID controller’s caching. More importantly, each added drive increases the performance by about the same value, scaling almost linearly.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.