Should You Upgrade? From A Hard Drive To An SSD

Benchmark Results: SYSmark 2012

SYSmark 2012 is a benchmark that puts an emphasis on high system loads. With the departure of major contributors like AMD and Nvidia, you won't see us using this one very often. However, it does serve to make a particular point here.

The benchmark focuses on the performance of the system during specific computational work. In other words, if you're processor-bound, switching to an SSD isn't going to help you out at all. These are the types of benchmarks that make it difficult to understand why an SSD is worthwhile; they're meant to isolate other subsystems, after all.