Steiger Dynamics Maven Pure Custom PC Review: Game In Silence

Maven Pure Customizations

Every machine that Steiger Dynamics sells is a custom order, yet some are more customized than others. In the case of our Maven Pure Custom, that included a $49 CPU overclock service (4.30 GHz) to go with the manufacturer-overclocked graphics card and DDR3-1866 CAS 9 SDRAM.

The machine also comes with a cool little kit built into its soft foam packing.

Our configuration came with the power supply's bag and accompanying cable, along with a pair of white cloth gloves. It also included an 802.11ac/Bluetooth combo card, so Steiger Dynamics bundled the corresponding antennas.

A $15 add-in, the BlueRigger DVI-to-HDMI cable wasn’t tested, so we left if off the price sheet.

A three-ring binder includes a CD sheet with manufacturer-supplied driver discs, an owner’s guide, and a pouch for each component’s documentation.

Remaining leftover pieces from the case, motherboard, power supply, and graphics installation kits are found inside the accessories box.

Steiger Dynamics also sent along a CouchMaster Basic. Unfortunately, I don't have a suitably-photogenic couch. Shown above on one of its couches. To be fair, this $174 add-on was also untested and left out of our pricing calculations.